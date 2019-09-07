Man United defender will push for January move if he doesn’t play more often

One of the biggest problems facing top clubs is trying to move on squad players who aren’t good enough for other elite clubs. They get paid so much that smaller teams can’t afford to match their wages so players often seem stuck. Marcus Rojo is an example of this, but it sounds like he’s ready to force a move.

According to a report in The Sun, if the Argentine doesn’t get to play more first team football he will attempt to force a move in January. He cites the desire to keep playing for Argentina as one of the key reasons behind this, as he will struggle to get called up if he doesn’t play.

Rojo said: “I am sure that to play in the national team you have to play in your club, you have to be always, and when you are here show why.”

In reference to a January move he went on to say: “Now I have to fight it until December and if it does not touch me, I will try to leave”

The story does indicate he’s only made 63 Premier League starts since signing in 2014 for a fee of around £16m.

He’s also 29 which means this next move could be crucial in terms of his club and international career. If he makes a bad choice he might find it hard to return to a bigger team in the future and his Argentina days could be over.

He did also discuss the potential move to Everton this Summer but there’s no clear indication why it feel through. Speaking about it he said: “I had the possibility of Everton, but by decisions of the club or the technician could not be done.”

It does sound like he was open to the move but blames the club for not making it happen.

Realistically it’s hard to see him becoming a regular feature in the United team again. It lookes like Ashley Young is preferred to him to back up Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe looks higher in the pecking order at centre back.

Expect to see Rojo make a move somewhere else in January.