Manchester City reportedly want to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar and will make a move for him in January.

The Slovakian international has established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe through his performances for the Nerazzurri. Skriniar has made 88 performances for Inter since joining them from Sampdoria, scoring 4 goals and providing 2 assists.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester City tried to sign the 24-year-old in the summer but will return for him in January.

Despite the departure of Vincent Kompany in the summer, the Premier League champions did not sign a centre-back. Now that Laporte has sustained a knee injury which will keep him out for a while, City need to bring in a defender.

Pep Guardiola’s team currently have only two centre-backs in John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi and are in dire need of a backup. Skriniar will undoubtedly be a strong addition to Manchester City’s squad and he should thrive in England.

However, Inter won’t be too willing to let go of the Slovakian international who signed a new 4-year contract a few months back as confirmed by the club’s official website. Hence, City will have to loosen their purse strings a great deal in order to sign him. Who knows maybe we’ll have a new world record transfer fee for a defender.