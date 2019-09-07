Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has hit back at former Premier League star Michael Owen’s comments, Owen said the ace lacks ‘killer instinct’.

According to Mirror Football, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has hit back at former Premier League great Michael Owen’s comments on his ability in front of goal.

As per Goal, Owen revealed that he believes that the 21-year-old lacks the ‘killer instinct’ that he had during his career.

The former United and Liverpool striker also claimed that Rashford isn’t ‘obsessed’ with goals, unlike Premier League rivals Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane.

Rashford got the new campaign off to a flying start with a brace against Chelsea, however, the ace has failed to hit the back of the net in United’s last three appearances.

The ace’s drop in form has raised question marks from fans and pundits alike, the general consensus seems to point to the fact that Rashford lacks what is needed to succeed as a world class out and out striker.

Here’s what Rashford had to say on Owen’s comments:

“He [Owen] can only go on what he sees, whereas the people around me [know].”

“Especially when I was younger, the reason why you started playing is because you see things that you like and for me, it was goals and watching exciting people doing exciting things with the ball.”

“So, the important thing is what I know. I know what I want, what I want to become and what I will become if I keep my mind on it.” “If you watch training, then you’d see how it all works,” “I could use Harry Kane as an example. He’s one of the best finishers that I’ve played with and whenever we do finishing, in my head, it’s about being as close to him as possible.” “So if he scores six, you want to score six, if he scores seven, you want to score eight. Little things like that are the bits that people never see.” Some of the criticism that Rashford has received in recent weeks could be classed as unwarranted. The youngster has still managed to be one of the brightest sparks in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. It’s clear that there are several other high-profile stars at Old Trafford that are performing to a much lesser level than Rashford is. Fans should also remember that Rashford has spent most of his career as an inside forward, he’s hardly going to be able to transition to a fully-fledged No.9 in the space of a season. Expectations for the star to play as a poacher would be taking away from Rashford’s natural abilities. Much of the star’s goals still come from his ability to cut in from wide positions. What fans want from the star, could actually be limiting his natural ability.