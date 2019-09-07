One of Manchester United’s most important players is set to reject the club’s offer to extend his contract, one of Europe’s giants are planning talks with the star soon.

According to The Sun, Manchester United superstar David de Gea has told friends that he’s willing to reject the Red Devils’ most recent contract offer of a whopping £350,000-a-week.

The report also adds that De Gea’s Spain teammates believe that the stopper could reject the proposed deal and begin talks with interested parties in January.

The Sun claim that European giants Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in the 28-year-old.

The Express also add Juventus are in fact preparing to hold talks with the Spaniard in January, could the ‘Old Lady’ secure the United star’s signature in a similar way to their capture of Arsenal maestro Aaron Ramsey this summer.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford in the summer of 2011, De Gea has made 279 Premier League appearances – keeping 101 clean sheets.

The Spaniard won the league’s Golden Glove in the 2017/18 season and also won the Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season before retiring.

While De Gea may not be in the best form of his career, the star’s departure would send shockwaves through Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.