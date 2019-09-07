Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen whos current contract expires next summer.

The 22-year-old has scored 41 goals and has provided 9 assists in 104 appearances for the Tigers since joining them from Hereford United in 2014.

Last season, Bowen was the club’s top scorer with 22 goals and has started 19/20 strongly with 4 goals and an assist in 7 matches. He has been the Tigers’ silver lining in what has been a pretty shaky start to the Championship for them. Grant McCann’s side are currently 20th in the table.

According to the Chronicle, the Magpies are interested in signing Bowen whose current contract with Hull expires next summer. The Tigers will certainly try to tie their talisman to a new contract but the 22-year-old might find it hard to resist a move to the Premier League.

Newcastle United can very well do with another winger and Bowen could be a strong addition to their squad. A move to England’s top-flight might also inch the youngster closer to an international call-up.