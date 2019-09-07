Many Liverpool fans lauded Georginio Wijnaldum for his brilliant performance in Netherlands’ Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany last night.

The Reds midfielder was in terrific form in Hamburg as the Oranje registered their first win over the three-time European champions since 2002.

Germany took the lead after just 9 minutes thanks to Serge Gnabry before Frenkie de Jong scored his first international goal to equalise for the Dutch. The Euro 1988 winners took the lead courtesy of an own goal by Jonathan Tah but Toni Kroos’ penalty put Die Mannschaft back on level terms.

SEE MORE: “The guy who works for the team, who works for everybody”- Liverpool talisman hailed by Arsene Wenger

Wijnaldum provided an assist for Donyell Malen who restored the lead for the Netherlands before scoring a goal in stoppage-time to seal the game. The Dutch are now 3rd in their group behind Northern Ireland and Germany with both teams having played one match more than them.

Wijnaldum’s performance caught the attention of several Liverpool fans who took to Twitter to praise him.

Georginio Wijnaldum is a world class player. He thrives in a more attacking role for Netherlands but he’s just as good playing as the link for Liverpool. The guy just doesn’t get the credit and recognition he deserves. #LFC — Liam Bekker (@LiamBekker) September 7, 2019

Gini Wijnaldum played a big part in the Netherlands’ 4-2 win over Germany tonight! A beautiful assist to make it 3-2 and then a lovely finish to seal the win and make it 4-2. pic.twitter.com/flgthTzK2y — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) September 6, 2019

Gini Wijnaldum hasn’t had the best start to the season but watching him tonight makes me realise how much I love him. #LFC #GERNED — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) September 6, 2019

One of the most underrated players in the Premier League & in International Football, our very own Dutch maestro, Gini Wijnaldum ??? pic.twitter.com/Q3Bo2RbgMr — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) September 6, 2019

Will never understand how ours fans don’t rate Wijnaldum — RhysW_LFC (@RhysW_LFC) September 7, 2019