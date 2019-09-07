Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth reportedly signed a new contract before sealing an exit from the club to join Trabzonspor on loan.

The 23-year-old joined the Eagles in January 2018, but has gone on to score just one goal in 20 appearances for the club.

That in turn has led to loan spells with Gent previously and now Trabzonspor, as doubts are naturally emerging over whether or not he’ll get another chance to prove his worth to Roy Hodgson.

According to TV2 he will spend the next two season with the Turkish giants, although it’s suggested that he signed an extension to his Palace contract prior to leaving.

“Palace will still see how my development is,” he is quoted as saying. “At the same time, if I complete the two-year loan then I have only one year left of the contract, and then it is difficult for them to have any good negotiating cards after the end of the loan period.”

It’s a confusing update given that Palace have not officially announced a new deal for the forward, and there was no mention of it when they confirmed his loan exit and he seems to allude to that above.

Nevertheless, with his current deal as we know it set to expire in 2022, it would certainly make sense from a Palace perspective to secure an extension as Sorloth would return from his loan spell with just 12 months remaining on his contract which in turn would weaken Palace’s position if they wanted to sell.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out, but after scoring three goals in seven appearances for Trabzonspor so far this season, Sorloth could yet be playing his way into a future at Selhurst Park.