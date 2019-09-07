Arsenal are reportedly in ongoing talks with Alexandre Lacazette over the possibility of him signing a contract renewal to keep him at the club until 2023.

The 28-year-old has firmly established himself as a key figure for the Gunners since joining from Lyon in 2017, going on to score 38 goals in 91 games.

Amid concerning reports of interest from Barcelona and the Frenchman perhaps considering his options at the end of the season if Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League again, as noted by the Daily Star, there will be some anxious Arsenal fans over a possible exit.

Lacazette will have two years remaining on his current deal next summer, and so that begins to become an issue for the club as they won’t want such an important individual to be going into the last year of his deal with no talks in play over signing an extension.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Nicolo Schira in his tweet below, he has suggested that the two parties are already in talks over a new deal which would run until 2023, with Lacazette set to earn €12.5m plus bonuses if he were to put pen to paper.

From the player’s perspective, it perhaps doesn’t make sense to commit his long-term future now if Arsenal struggle again to compete for major honours and don’t break back into the top four in the Premier League.

As a result, the Gunners may well be forced to wait until next year before they can convince Lacazette to stay, unless the French international is adamant that he’s settled in north London and is fully committed to ensuring that they get back to previous glories.