The beast holds on to top spot as strongest players on FIFA 20 revealed

It’s always wonderful to see clubs like Wycombe Wanderers and Hearts represented when any top 10 list is revealed for the upcoming release of FIFA 20. The strongest players on the game have been revealed and there’s some familiar but also surprising names.

The ratings were analysed by Sport Bible who confirmed that Adebayo Akinfenwa, otherwise known as “the beast” will be the strongest player yet again after holding that honour last year too.

The top three are rounded off with Aston Villa’s Summer singing Wesley joining Romelu Lukaku who made the move to Inter Milan from Man United.

Other familiar names are Uche Ikpeazu who plays for Hearts ranks at number five, while former Watford striker Obbi Oulare also features in the top ten.

The game is due to be released from the 24th of September and it will be interesting to see how powerful strong players will appear in this year edition.

Gameplay has been pretty similar for years now while swinging between fast players being impossible to stop to anyone with strength being able to hold the ball up for days as defenders struggle to out muscle them.

Of course EA Sports will market the game as being vastly improved with incredible game play but it remains to be seen how much has really changed from last year.

At least it sounds like Akinfenwa still has a place in everyone’s ultimate team if his strength is still a useful asset.