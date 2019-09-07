PSV youngster Donyell Malen put in an impressive cameo display for Holland during their win over Germany last night, something that lead to Arsenal fans calling for their club to bring him back.

Malen’s side beat the Germans 4-2 away from home, as the Dutch took a big step towards qualifying for the 2020 European Championship finals.

The 20-year-old come on as a substitute during the second half, with the youngster then getting himself on the scoresheet towards the latter stages of the match, as Ronald Koeman’s side handed their opponents a shock home defeat.

During this 30 minutes or so on the field, Malen looked like a constant threat, with the forward causing Germany’s defence all sorts of problems throughout the second half.

And it’s this impressive cameo performance that has seen a load of Arsenal fans heading to Twitter to call for the north London side to buy the Dutchman back.

Malen is a former Arsenal academy product, with the striker leaving the Gunners during the 2017/18 in order to seal a move to PSV, with the youngster flourishing for the Dutch giants since.

And following this, it seems like Gunners supporters are keen to see Malen back at the Emirates if these tweets are anything to go off.

Malen scoring for the Dutch, time to do a Man Utd and bring him back @Arsenal — Kirt Kreutzer (@kirtk) September 7, 2019

Donny malen come back to the arsenal — europa league champions 2020 (@R31CK) September 7, 2019

Malen come back to arsenal asap — GuendouziSzn (@Militant300) September 6, 2019

Arsenal should get malen back #TouchlineFracas — T? (@RIXO_4) September 6, 2019