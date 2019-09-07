Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann has missed a penalty for France in their European qualifier against Albania this evening, the effort bounced off the crossbar.

Antoine Griezmann had the chance to score for France from the penalty spot in the 36th minute of their European qualifier against Albania this evening.

Griezmann is usually a reliable option from the spot for both club and country, but his luck seems to have run out tonight.

The Frenchman’s spot-kick smashed off the back of the crossbar.

Check out Griezmann’s miss below:

This was Griezmann’s first penalty miss for France:

Antoine Griezmann's penalty record for France: ???????? His first miss for Les Bleus. ? pic.twitter.com/c0tTGyxgwo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 7, 2019

I guess even some of the best penalty takers miss from time to time.