Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has got himself on the scoresheet for France in their European Championships qualifier against Albania this evening.

The 32-year-old extended France’s lead in the 27th minute of the clash, the target man made a smart run into the box and was picked out by Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez.

Giroud remained cool, calm and composed as he slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Check out Giroud's goal below:

Giroud’s strike for his country will give him some confidence as he hopes to return to Chelsea and challenge young star Tammy Abraham for the Blues’ starting striker spot.

Fans often question Giroud’s inclusion in the France squad, but moments like this really showcase how important the forward is to the team.

No other French striker has this kind of chemistry with the country’s international stars, Giroud also perfectly fits the style that Didier Deschamps plays.