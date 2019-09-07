Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s lovely finish for Portugal vs Serbia

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo finally got himself on the scoresheet for Portugal in the 80th minute of their European qualifier against Serbia.

In the 80th minute of Portugal’s European Championship qualifier against Serbia this evening, Manchester City sensation Bernardo Silva played a superb through ball into the path of Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made sure to finish off the glorious chance by poking the ball past the Serbia goalkeeper.

Fernando Santos’ side will be full of confidence heading into the European Championships next summer, Portugal won the UEFA Nations League this summer and they’ll be hoping to defend their Euros title.