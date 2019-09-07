Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren was on the scoresheet as he bagged a late goal in Croatia’s 4-0 win over Slovakia on Friday night.

It was a big win for Croatia in their Euro 2020 qualifier, as the three points moved them to the top of Group E on goal difference, with Hungary level on nine points after four games.

Despite his lack of playing time for the Merseyside giants, Lovren got the nod from coach Zlatko Dalic for the clash and he didn’t disappoint as he played his part in keeping a clean sheet to offer Croatia a platform to go out and win the game.

Goals from Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic and Bruno Petkovic put them in full control heading into the last 20 minutes or so of the encounter, and as seen in the video below, Lovren stepped up and delivered the finishing touch with a late fourth.

Question marks could perhaps be raised over the goalkeeping, but ultimately it was a powerful and well directed header back across goal from Lovren to give him a lot to do, and the Liverpool stalwart will be delighted to not only get playing time this week but to also play such a key role in an important win for Croatia.