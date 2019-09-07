Menu

Video: Embarrassing moment France play Andorra’s national anthem before match with Albania

Match organisers at France’s national stadium, the Stade de France, embarrassingly played Andorra’s national anthem before their Euro qualifier against Albania.

Before France’s European Championships qualifier against Albania this evening, the Stade de France stadium’s organisers had a moment to forget when they wrongly played Andorra’s national anthem before the tie.

Albania’s players rightly refused to kick-off the match before their correct anthem was played.

Take a look at the embarrassing moment below:

Journalist Matt Spiro also added that the embarrassment didn’t stop there:

We don’t exactly get to see something like this happen every day…

