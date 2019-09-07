Match organisers at France’s national stadium, the Stade de France, embarrassingly played Andorra’s national anthem before their Euro qualifier against Albania.

Albania’s players rightly refused to kick-off the match before their correct anthem was played.

Take a look at the embarrassing moment below:

France played Andorra's national anthem instead of Albania's pic.twitter.com/YWyzGeDQk1 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 7, 2019

France-Albania UEFA qualifier delayed after French play Andorran national anthem instead of Albanian, enraging Albania & leading them to refuse to start the match until the proper anthem was played pic.twitter.com/Qr3oT9rSpN — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 7, 2019

Journalist Matt Spiro also added that the embarrassment didn’t stop there:

Farcical scenes at Stade de France. Kick off delayed after they played Andorra’s national anthem instead of Albania’s. Announcer just apologised for the delay but he apologised to… Armenia! — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) September 7, 2019

We don’t exactly get to see something like this happen every day…