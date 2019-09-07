Video: Harry Kane keeps his cool to score fantastic penalty to give England 2-0 lead vs Bulgaria

Harry Kane scored again for England this evening, as the Spurs forward kept his cool to score a fine penalty to put the Three Lions 2-0 up vs Bulgaria.
Having already been 1-0 up thanks to a goal from Kane during the first half, Southgate’s side soon made it 2-0 in the second half, after Kane bagged his second of the match from 12 yards.
England 2-0 Bulgaria, Kane again??
Kane Penalty
The penalty was awarded after Marcus Rashford was fouled following a neat turn in the box, with Kane then stepping up the spot-kick, as he placed it into the top corner with ease.
England well on their way to maintaining their 100% Euro 2020 qualifying record!