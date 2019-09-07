Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum was absolutely sensational for Holland against Germany this evening, the midfielder dazzled Germany’s star with some skill late in the game.

In the late stage’s of this evening’s mammoth European Championships qualifier between Holland and Germany, Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum showed that he can make the ball stick to him with some fine dribbling and skill.

The Dutchman outmuscled Germany’s Julian Brandt to win the ball before dazzling the winger with a lovely turn. The 28-year-old instantly followed this up with an inch-perfect roulette to get past Lukas Klostermann.

This was just the icing on the top of Wijnaldum’s midfield masterclass, the Dutchman also produced this ‘stunning’ assist for teammate Donyell Malen.

Check out the midfielder’s silky skills below:

This is Gini’s sport & he owns the ball, end of story ??? pic.twitter.com/H6ZXFa44uX — Craig Houlden (@AnfieldAgenda) September 6, 2019

Wijnaldum also showed a different side to his game in the final minute by making a lung-busting run before scoring with a lovely side-foot finish.

Liverpool fans will be expecting Wijnaldum to bring this exciting style of play to Anfield once the international break is over.