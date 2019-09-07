Video: Neymar lucky to escape injury after being sent head first into advertising board in Brazil draw

Neymar scored on his return for Brazil in their 2-2 draw with Colombia on Friday, but he also escaped another potential injury disaster.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar was forced to miss the Copa America this past summer due to injury, and he is now finally stepping up his recovery.

He’ll hope that he can avoid any further setbacks in the coming months to play a prominent role for club and country, but he almost saw disaster strike against Colombia.

As seen in the video below, he was sent head first into the advertising boards by Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez, with an argument to be made that he was perhaps fortunate to get away without conceding a penalty given he doesn’t appear to make a genuine effort to get the ball.

Fortunately, Neymar was able to pick himself up and get on with the game as he escaped a potentially nasty injury, while Sanchez can arguably consider himself lucky that he wasn’t penalised for the challenge as the two sides ultimately went on to share the spoils.

Pega esse trem desgovernado marcando o Neymar. Segue o jogo?#NossaSelecao pic.twitter.com/6BhHFeSxgN — SporTV (@SporTV) September 7, 2019