It makes sense that clubs are looking to hoover up talented players as young as possible now due to transfer fees growing to incredible levels. Even a 17 year old was linked with a move for £60m before he had started for his club side, but his first performance suggests he might be worth it.

The Sun originally linked Brazil youngster Reinier Jesus with a £60m move to Real Madrid back in March. Since then a report from Esporte via Talksport suggested that Everton were set to beat off interest from Man City and Liverpool to sign the young star.

Of course no move materialised as the player stayed with Flamengo. His debut came last night in a 3-0 win where he scored a goal and assisted another and impressed with his skill and poise throughout.

It’s easy to make comparisons with the great Kaka due to his elegant playing style and middle-class upbringing.

Despite his lack of first team action he has been an absolute star with the Brazil U17 side which may be the main thing that has attracted the interest of so many big sides. He captains the team and has scored five goals in 10 appearances so far.

There’s an U17 World Cup coming up later in the year so it’s absolutely worth keeping an eye on the Brazil side to see how he gets on.