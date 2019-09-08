Arsenal star Granit Xhaka is reportedly set to take a small break from football during October, as he and his wife await the birth of their third child.

According to the Sun, the Swiss international is set to take a small break from the world of football once he becomes a father, with his wife expected to give birth around the middle of October, which is when the next international break occurs.

Despite this, it’s also stated that Xhaka could miss his side’s clash against Bournemouth on October 6th should his wife give birth earlier than expected.

Obviously, all of us here at CaughtOffside hope Xhaka and his wife are able to welcome a healthy baby into the world at some point next month.

However, we’re sure Arsenal fans will be hoping that Xhaka’s wife gives birth as expected, just to avoid the midfielder becoming unavailable for any of their side’s games next month.

Although the Swiss star has come under scrutiny from fans for his recent poor performance against Spurs, we doubt Unai Emery and his coaching team would want to see Xhaka made unavailable for any of his side’s matches.

The 26-year-old has proven to be a useful player for the Gunners during his few years in north London, thus it’ll come as a bit of a blow for Emery’s selection options should the midfielder miss any games due to his wife giving birth.