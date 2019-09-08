Losing a key player to injury always feels much worse for a club when the injury is sustained on international duty. Fortunately for Barcelona fans, it sounds like one international injury might not be as bad as first feared.

Initially Goal.com reported that Nelson Semedo had to be stretchered off during Portugal’s 4-2 win over Serbia and it was suggested that Barcelona were facing an anxious wait to see how bad the injury was.

Fortunately, Mundo Deportivo tweeted to say the player had felt a sharp pain in his ankle but feels fine and hasn’t ruled out playing in Tuesday’s game against Lithuania:

#NOTICIAMD Sintió un fuerte dolor en el tobillo derecho pero está bien y no descarta jugar el martes ante Lituania ? https://t.co/80BZjDMDUq Informa @RogerTorello — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) September 8, 2019

It’s worth noting there’s no mention of any scan being taken or anything to fully rule out an injury. The player could be saying he’s okay because he wants to keep his place in the national team. If he plays in the game on Tuesday that will be a better indicator of his overall condition.

He’s not one of Barca’s big name players but he’s been an important squad member and has played in every La Liga game so far this season

He’s made 85 appearances in total since joining from Benfica in 2017. His good form has also enabled Sergi Roberto to move back to his more natural position in midfield. Barca will be hoping he is absolutely fine and will likely want him to sit out the Lithuania game if there’s any risk of aggravating the problem.