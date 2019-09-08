Barcelona’s injury woes have only gotten worse over the international break, after first team defender Samuel Umtiti was sent back to the club after he picked up a foot problem during his time with the French squad.

Umtiti was called up to Les Bleus’s squad by Didier Deschamps for their matches against Albania and Andorra despite the defender failing to make professional appearance for Barca so far this year.

And after recent news, Blaugrana supporters will be rueing Deschamps’ decision to call the former Lyon man up to his squad for his side’s Euro 2020 qualifiers.

According to AS, Umtiti has been sent back to Barcelona after he picked up a problem with his right foot whilst with France, with the player now a doubt for his side’s clash against Valencia next weekend.

This news comes amid Barca undergoing somewhat of an injury crisis so far this year, as Messi, Suarez and Dembele have all spent time on the sidelines this term due to a plethora of problems.

And following this report, it seems like Umtitit’s going to be joining the trio on the sidelines at the Nou Camp should this injury be somewhat serious.

Umtiti’s injury shouldn’t come as too much of a blow to the Blaugrana given that the 25-year-old is currently behind Lenglet and Pique in the pecking order at the Nou Camp.

Umtiti has never been able to fully recover from the two pretty serious knee injuries he’s picked up in recent years, with the Frenchman losing his place in Barca’s starting XI to fellow countryman Lenglet last year because of this.

If this injury were to have happened to Lenglet, then Barca would certainly be trouble, however given that it’s Umtiti that’s sustained this problem, Blaugrana fans will be able to sleep fairly easy ahead of their side’s clash against Valencia in six days time.