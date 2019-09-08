Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has revealed what he told Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar after he failed to secure a summer transfer from the Parc des Princes to the Nou Camp.

Neymar was strongly linked with a return to Barcelona for much of the summer, with the Independent among the sources to report on the potential deal and why it failed to materialise.

The Brazil international notably left Barca for PSG back in 2017, and it seems he’s now going to have to put up with staying in the French capital a little longer than he might have wanted.

Pique, however, claims to have sent his old team-mate some words of encouragement as he reveals chatting to him after the move fell through.

The 32-year-old seems to fairly positive the deal could be revived in the future as he suggested he told Neymar that each year brings new opportunities.

“There’s been a lot of drama, and that’s normal because of who he is, but we have to turn the page,” he told radio station Cedena SER .

“I wish him the best. I spoke with him and I said I hope things go well for him this season and that you never know, each year brings a new opportunity, so we will see.”

Barcelona fans will likely still be quite split on re-signing the player that left them in 2017, while it’s also debatable if they even really need him after the signing of Antoine Griezmann this summer.