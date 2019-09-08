Real Madrid have been handed yet another injury blow today, after it was reported that forward Luka Jovic has picked up an injury whilst on international duty with Serbia.

Los Blancos have already seen starts like Eden Hazard, Isco, Marco Asensio and James Rodriguez suffer from injury problems so far this season.

And now, it looks like the Spanish giants are set to face another blow on that front, after El Chiringuito reported that Jovic sustained an injury during Serbia’s loss to Portugal yesterday, with the striker now ruled out of his side’s clash against Luxembourg next week.

? PARTE MÉDICO | Serbia anuncia que JOVIC cayó LESIONADO en el partido ante Portugal. ? No jugará ante Luxemburgo. pic.twitter.com/DFQwjtqsoW — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 8, 2019

This news was also reported by Spanish outlet AS, who state that Serbia confirmed Jovic’s injury today, noting that the problem itself is due to the fact that the Serb has suffered a relapse regarding an injury he’s was already suffering from when he first joined up with their squad.

This news won’t be good for Real to hear, as it this injury proves to be serious, then they could see the summer signing ruled out for a few of their upcoming matches.

Jovic, who only joined Real a few months ago, has failed to hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu, as the 21-year-old has failed to find the net in any of his three league appearances for the club thus far.

It’ll be interesting to see how long Jovic ends up being out for, and given the club’s current injury crisis, we can guarantee their fanbase will be hoping that the Serbian’s problem is a very minor one.