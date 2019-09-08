Menu

Chelsea in the market for transfer to replace long-serving big name

Chelsea are reportedly in the market for a new right-back to replace Cesar Azpilicueta due to their policy with players aged 30 or over.

The Spaniard has been a solid and reliable servant for Chelsea for many years now, but it’s fair to say he perhaps looks past the very peak of his powers.

Having moved positions a few times in recent years, Azpilicueta now finds himself struggling to look the real deal at right-back in Frank Lampard’s set-up this season.

And while the Blues have exciting youngster Reece James as a backup option, football.london claim they’re in the market for a new right-back.

It is not yet clear who they are after for that position, or when they’ll be able to make new signings again due to their transfer ban.

The piece from football.london, however, speculates how CFC might spend their money if they manage to get their transfer ban lifted by January.

A new right-back would seemingly be a priority, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Thomas Meunier and Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto mentioned as realistic options to fill that role.

