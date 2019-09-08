Chelsea already preparing to have transfer ban lifted for January

Chelsea reportedly seem to be preparing to have their transfer ban lifted by the time January comes around.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Blues have been in contact with leading agents to say they anticipate being able to do business this winter despite having a two-window transfer ban.

It seems Chelsea think they could appeal to get that shortened to just one, having been unable to sign any players during the summer.

This has hardly done any favours for new manager Frank Lampard, a young, inexperienced choice to take over the club after Maurizio Sarri’s move to Juventus.

After a tough start under Lampard, new signings could be huge for him this winter as Chelsea could finally bring in some more proven players to come in as upgrades on the youngsters they’ve been relying on so far this term.

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have had to take on big responsibility this season and look bright prospects for the future, but Lampard would surely benefit from having more options if he could dip into the transfer market in January.

CFC fans will hope the Mirror’s report suggests there’s a good chance they’ll be able to see their ban lifted early in a development that could save their season.