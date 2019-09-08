Chelsea outcast attacked by gang for repeatedly trying to chat up another player’s girlfriend

With some players you can absolutely pinpoint a decision that utterly ruined their career and Danny Drinkwater is one of those. His move to Chelsea just hasn’t worked out and it sounds like things have gone from bad to worse for him.

He’s currently on loan at Burnley but it looks like he might face some time out depending on the severity of the beating he took the other night from a gang as reported by The Sun.

The story claims that he was repeatedly trying to chat up the girlfriend of Scunthorpe United’s Kgosi Nthle. They suggest that he was aware she was in a relationship but still insisted ” she’s coming home with me”. It’s astounding arrogance and might partially explain the reaction he faced.

The story goes on to suggest that as a result around six men attacked him outside and kept jumping up and down on his ankle while shouting “break his legs”. It’s obviously left him battered and bruised as he ended up with some fairly nasty looking injuries.

They suggest he suffered some ankle ligament damage in the attack which could leave him out of action for up to a month.

It’s a further setback for him as he attempts to get his faltering career back on track. He was such a vital member of the Leicester team that won the Premier League, but has only made 12 league appearances for Chelsea in the last two years.

He’s 29 so needs to start reestablishing himself as a first team player soon or he will end up being forgotten about and will really struggle to find a Premier League club next season.