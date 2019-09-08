Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has got into a row with his neighbours over a 6ft-high structure in his garden that they feel is unlawful.

The England international’s neighbours are quoted by Surrey Live as saying the three-tier timber structure invades their privacy and was built without planning permission.

Loftus-Cheek is also accused in the report of having speakers on the structure, which blares loud and offensive music into the next garden.

Surrey Live adds that the 23-year-old’s mother is helping him through this case by submitting retrospective planning permission to Elmbridge Borough Council.

It remains to be seen if this dispute can be settled, with Loftus-Cheek certainly not painted in the most flattering light by his neighbours.

They, however, arguably don’t seem like the most easy neighbours to deal with either as they complain about things which sound fairly standard for a young footballer to get up to in their spare time.

“We have certainly lost the earlier privacy of our garden,” the neighbour wrote, as quoted by Surrey Live.

“(The decking also seems to accommodate speakers which face directly towards our garden, and during summer months we are regularly forced to scream over the fence to get the volume turned down (the music is often offensive in content).

“This unacceptable noise level alerts us to the decking area/parties taking place on the deck making it increasingly intrusive.)”