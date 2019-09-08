Chelsea have suffered a massive blow to their side this evening, star left-back Emerson Palmieri was forced off for Italy with an injury just eight minutes into tonight’s clash.

Frank Lampard’s defensive crisis with Chelsea could be on the brink of getting a lot worse, star defender Emerson Palmieri has been forced with an injury in Italy’s European Championships qualifier against Finland this evening.

The Italian-Brazilian had to limp off just 8 minutes into the clash, being replaced by Roma star Alessandro Florenzi, the ace will be a huge miss for the Blues and also his country.

Chelsea vlogger George Benson claimed that the defender was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury.

Here’s how Chelsea fans reacted to the devastating blow to their team:

I’m not far off crying at this point — Dan T (@dan_tempz) September 8, 2019

This is crazy Emerson has been a beast this season ??? — pablo (@pablo77010986) September 8, 2019

2 losses v wolves and liverpool incoming looool — TJ (@BlueTruthTJ) September 8, 2019

One win in 4 games with almost a dozen of goals conceded and we just lost Emerson to injury.

U people should teach me a new way of crying??#CFC — BLUEBERRY? (@NenyeChelsea) September 8, 2019

This is going to be a very long season for us.. — Chima Chidera Okoro (@Chimexi_42) September 8, 2019

I actually feel sick now???.. Such a bad news jeezzz! — B?n’na?ah ?????? (@kwamebenaiah) September 8, 2019

JUST CAME BACK TO SEE THAT EMERSON GOT INJURED AND ITS A HAMSTRING INJURY?? We are the unluckiest team in the entire world and nobody comes close, feel like jumping off a cliff just when I thought we were done with Alonso FFS — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 8, 2019

When he is in the best form of his life — Anene Kenneth Hillary (@Kenhill2018) September 8, 2019

Chelsea is cursed — JayVee? (@SPESHial_blues) September 8, 2019

If Emerson is sidelined, Spaniard Marcos Alonso will have to take up the starting spot for the Blues at left-back. The attack-minded full-back was heavily criticised by fans for his shaky performances last season.

Maybe Chelsea fans just can’t have good things, Emerson has only recently made the left-back position his own with some impressive performances and this setback will be detrimental to the Blues’ hopes of getting their season back on track after some unconvincing displays.