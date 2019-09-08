Menu

‘Feel sick’ and ‘crying’ – These Chelsea fans react to Emerson’s injury for Italy

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have suffered a massive blow to their side this evening, star left-back Emerson Palmieri was forced off for Italy with an injury just eight minutes into tonight’s clash.

Frank Lampard’s defensive crisis with Chelsea could be on the brink of getting a lot worse, star defender Emerson Palmieri has been forced with an injury in Italy’s European Championships qualifier against Finland this evening.

The Italian-Brazilian had to limp off just 8 minutes into the clash, being replaced by Roma star Alessandro Florenzi, the ace will be a huge miss for the Blues and also his country.

Chelsea vlogger George Benson claimed that the defender was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury.

Emerson-and-Salah-during-Chelsea-vs-Liverpool

Chelsea’s Emerson battling Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Here’s how Chelsea fans reacted to the devastating blow to their team:

If Emerson is sidelined, Spaniard Marcos Alonso will have to take up the starting spot for the Blues at left-back. The attack-minded full-back was heavily criticised by fans for his shaky performances last season.

Maybe Chelsea fans just can’t have good things, Emerson has only recently made the left-back position his own with some impressive performances and this setback will be detrimental to the Blues’ hopes of getting their season back on track after some unconvincing displays.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Emerson Emerson Palmieri Frank Lampard marcos alonso Roberto Mancini