Barcelona have been handed a big boost ahead of their clash against Valencia next weekend, as it’s been stated that Luis Suarez is poised to make his return from injury in time for the match.

The Blaugrana take on Los Che at the Nou Camp next Saturday, as they look to gain their second win of the season following their 2-2 draw with Osasuna last weekend.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have gained just four points from their opening three La Liga fixtures, with their draw at Osasuna being accompanied by a 5-2 win against Real Betis and a 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao.

And amid this patchy form, the Spanish giants now have to endure the tricky test of Valencia at home in six days time.

However, despite the difficult of this fixture, Barca fans can still look ahead to the match with optimism, as it seems as if one of their key players is set to return from injury in time for the match.

As per AS, Suarez is poised to complete his return from injury in time for Saturday’s game, with the Uruguayan set to re-join his teammates in training some time next week.

Although he had declined a fair bit in recent years, Suarez has still proven to be a key player for Barca these past few seasons, thus this news will come as a great relief for the club and their fans.

We probably won’t see the 32-year-old claim a starting place against Valencia, however we wouldn’t be surprised to see the forward make a cameo appearance off the bench, as his side look to get back to winning ways in the league.