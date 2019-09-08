Real Madrid have reportedly opened talks over sealing the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho for next summer.

According to Don Balon, a deal has more or less been ‘closed’ for the Spanish giants to pay around £127million to bring the England international to the Bernabeu in what would be a hugely exciting move.

Sancho has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football during his time in the Bundesliga, having taken a big gamble by leaving Manchester City for Dortmund at a young age.

The 19-year-old’s form has since seen him linked with Manchester United by the Sun and others, but Don Balon suggest Real are now in pole position to secure this huge signing.

Madrid could do with a top attacking player of Sancho’s calibre to help them replace Cristiano Ronaldo, while the likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema also look past their best up front.

It would be a blow, however, if Man Utd missed out on Sancho, who looks a perfect fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play and an ideal long-term replacement for flops such as Alexis Sanchez.