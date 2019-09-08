James Maddison aims fresh dig at Jeremy Clarkson following Twitter spat

Leicester City star James Maddison has aimed a fresh dig at former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson after their recent Twitter spat.

As we reported here, Maddison absolutely owned Clarkson with a hilarious tweet in response to an initial tweet from the celebrity Chelsea fan during Leicester’s recent draw at Stamford Bridge.

Clarkson had joked that Maddison should spend more time on his football than on his hairstyle, and the 22-year-old then mocked Clarkson’s own hair issues, whilst telling him to stick to cars.

It was a pretty bizarre exchange, and the Foxes ace has come out once again to defend himself, hitting out at the idea that he doesn’t focus on football enough.

Maddison insists the opposite is true, telling the Daily Mirror that he often has to be dragged off the training ground for spending so much time doing extra work after training.

“I used to watch Jeremy Clarkson on TV and he made a comment about my hair, so I just responded,” he said.

“I wasn’t narked. It was just a light-hearted joke because I think my hair is all right. But my life is my football. If anything, I sometimes need to take a step away from the game.

“Then again, nobody, apart from my close friends, know me that well personally. I live and breathe football.

“(Leicester manager) Brendan Rodgers has to come and drag me off the training ground because I’ll still be out there at 1pm when training finishes at 11.30.

“If anyone wants to question whether I concentrate on football enough, I’ll just leave that out there.”

It sounds like the youngster has his head firmly screwed on and his fine start to life in the Premier League and recent England call-up would appear to reflect that.