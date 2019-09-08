ESPN pundits Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop feel that Aymeric Laporte’s injury has made Liverpool the favorites to win the Premier League.

One of the best defenders in the world presently, the Frenchman was in terrific form for Pep Guardiola’s side last season as they won a domestic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. Laporte scored 5 goals and provided three assists while being named in the PFA Team of the Year.

However, the 25-year-old sustained an injury during Manchester City’s win over Brighton and Hove Albion which will put him out of action for a while.

Hislop feels that Laporte’s injury makes Jurgen Klopp’s side the favorites for the League title, saying on the ESPN FC as quoted by the Express. Former Liverpool legend Steve Nicol is also of the same opinion, saying: “100 per cent.”

With Laporte out, Manchester City only have two centre-backs in John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi and they might even need Fernandinho to play in that position. The Brazilian international filled in after the Frenchman was injured and played at centre-back for the entirety of the second half.

There’s no doubt that the 25-year-old’s injury will be a huge blow for City but Stones and Otamendi are both really good defenders. That said, Liverpool’s forwards do have a slight advantage with Laporte out.