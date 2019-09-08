Manchester United figures divided over Paul Pogba transfer decision

Manchester United are reportedly divided over what to do about Paul Pogba as his future remains in some doubt after a summer of transfer speculation.

The France international’s agent Mino Raiola made it clear in a report in the Times that his client wanted out of Old Trafford and that they were in the process of getting him a move, though this never materialised.

It’s now being reported by Don Balon that Pogba remains unhappy at Man Utd, though the club could offer him a big new contract to persuade him to stay.

Don Balon do suggest, however, that not everyone inside the club is convinced they should be holding on to Pogba, with there perhaps being some temptation to cash in on him while they can.

In truth, many United fans will probably be feeling a similar way after the 26-year-old’s relative lack of impact in his time in the Premier League.

Arriving with a great deal of expectation in 2016, Pogba hasn’t really lived up to the hype and doubts over his future continue to prove something of an unwanted distraction for MUFC.