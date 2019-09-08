Man United are said to be keening on agreeing a deal to bring former Red Devils star Edwin Van Der Sar back to the club as their new ‘Director of Football’.

United have been on the lookout for a new Director of Football for some time now, and following the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it seems like the club may have found the man they want to help the Norwegian with his transfer business.

As per the Mirror, United are interested in sealing a return to Old Trafford for Van Der Sar, as the Red Devils looking to appoint a Director of Football, with the 48-year-old aware that United are keen on bringing him back.

During his playing career at Old Trafford, Van Der Sar managed to establish a reputation as somewhat of a club legend at Man United, with the reliable shot-stopper helping the club win numerous pieces of silverware during his stint.

And now, it seems like Van Der Sar could be set to a return to the club that he left almost eight years ago.

Given the success Ajax had have with transfers in recent years, combined with the fact that United themselves have been very poor in regards to their dealings, we’re sure Red Devils fans will be eager to see Van Der Sar return in the near future.

If United manage to get this one over the line, we’re sure United will become a lot more savvy in future transfer markets given that they’d have Van Der Sar helping Solskjaer and Co with their business.