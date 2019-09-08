Manchester United glad to see Alexis Sanchez gone as one player aims swipe over flop’s astronomical wages

Manchester United players are reportedly glad that Alexis Sanchez has left the club after his recent loan transfer to Inter Milan.

The Chile international was a notable flop at Old Trafford, joining from Arsenal in an eagerly-anticipated move in January 2018 but totally failing to live up to expectations.

As a result, Sanchez’s departure is now being met with relief by his old team-mates as the Sun claim one unnamed player even aimed a dig at the 30-year-old for not being worth his huge wages.

“He was no Messi so why pay him all that dough,” one player is quoted as saying by the Sun.

In truth, most Man Utd fans will probably also be delighted not to have to put up with another season of Sanchez, with his exit surely allowing exciting young players like Mason Greenwood and Angel Gomes more opportunities to impress.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done well to clear some of the deadwood out of this Red Devils squad, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini and Chris Smalling also among recent players to leave the club.