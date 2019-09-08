The world class centre-back Manchester United could’ve signed instead of Eric Bailly

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wanted to seal the transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane before ending up with Eric Bailly instead.

The Red Devils remain slightly unconvincing at the back at the moment, despite this summer’s signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

There’s no doubt a proven world class centre-back like Varane would be useful at Old Trafford, with the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof among some recent unconvincing arrivals in that position.

According to AS, as translated by the Daily Mirror, Mourinho could’ve brought Varane to United, only for Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to fight to block the move.

Instead, Mourinho ended up making Bailly his first signing as MUFC manager in the 2016/17 season, with the Ivory Coast international starting well but now looking something of a liability.

As well as not doing enough at the back when he has played, Bailly has also seen his progress hampered by repeated injury problems during his time with Man Utd.

While many have questioned Mourinho after a poor spell at United, there’s no doubt he could have done better if he’d signed a top defender like Varane.