Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has taken to Twitter to express his disappointment at having to miss the end of international duty with England due to an illness.

Sky Sports have reported on the minor illness that has seen Lingard return early from international duty, and Man Utd fans will no doubt be hoping it’s nothing too serious.

Despite some patchy form of late, the 26-year-old has generally been a key player for club and country in the last few years and it would be a shame to see health issues sideline him for too long.

Lingard did not comment specifically on his illness, but admitted it was ‘frustrating’ to have to leave the England camp, whilst also wishing his team-mates well in their next game.

Frustrating that illness has meant I can’t be involved in these two games. Great result yesterday and sure the lads will get the job done again on Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/gFv2rWI3DG — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) September 8, 2019

Gareth Southgate’s side beat Bulgaria 4-0 on Saturday and take on Kosovo in their next match on Tuesday evening.

Lingard has 24 caps for the Three Lions and has scored four goals since making his debut back in 2016.