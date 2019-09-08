Menu

Video: Man United’s Nemanja Matic waits outside Portugal changing room for classy exchange with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic waited outside the Portugal dressing room for Cristiano Ronaldo after their two sides met in yesterday’s international match.

In what was then a pretty classy exchange from both players, Matic got Ronaldo to pose for a photo with his two kids, with the Juventus superstar all too happy to oblige.

It’s pretty sweet to see Matic go out of his way like that for his young sons, who despite having a Man Utd player for a dad, would obviously love to meet a bigger name like Ronaldo, like any other kid.

Ronaldo also showed he has time for his fans as well by giving Matic’s kids the perfect gift.

