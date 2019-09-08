Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis who has also attracted interest from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old Portuguese is a product of Benfica’s youth setup and has made 19 appearances for the club, scoring a goal and providing an assist so far.

Florentino has started in all of Benfica’s matches this season, providing an assist against Braga earlier this month.

According to Record (via Sky Sports), Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told the club’s scouts to track the 20-year-old’s progress. The report also states that City can make for the youngster in the summer.

Manchester United are also interested in Florentino who is valued at €15 million according to Transfermarkt. with A Bola (via Sport Witness) claiming that the Red Devils were monitoring him and Ruben Dias.

Florentino has been doing really well at Benfica so far and there’s no doubt that several clubs will be interested in signing him. Manchester City already have two fine defensive midfielders in Rodri and Fernandinho. However, the latter is in his mid-30s and he’s yet to extend his current contract with the club which expires next summer. Hence, Florentino could be a fine addition to Guardiola’s squad.