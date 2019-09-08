A recent report has sensationally revealed that the prime reason why one of Manchester United’s stars didn’t leave this summer, is a lucrative sponsorship deal.

According to The Sun, Manchester United fans have sportswear giants Adidas to thank for superstar Paul Pogba staying at Old Trafford this summer.

It’s understood that the global brand were the main reason why the ace didn’t leave the Red Devils for Spanish giants Real Madrid during this summer’s transfer window.

It’s claimed that Madrid were pursuing a deal worth up to £150m for the World Cup winner.

The Sun reveal that the Frenchman is currently three years into a ten-year endorsement deal with Adidas that is worth £31m. Adidas are also United’s kit manufacturer, the deal is worth a staggering £750m according to the report.

The Red Devils re-signed the central midfielder for a then world-record fee of £89m in the summer of 2016, as per BBC Sport.

Pogba has showed flashes of his superstar ability, but has largely failed to perform on a consistent basis and ultimately inspire the Manchester outfit to return to the top after a decline in recent years.

Pogba has started all four of United’s Premier League clashes so far this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s started the season off in fantastic fashion with a 4-0 win over rivals Chelsea, but have failed to win in their following three Premier League games.

The Sun add that Adidas made it clear to Pogba that they’d like the Frenchman to stay in Manchester for at least another season.

Adidas’ reasoning behind their decision was that Real Madrid’s squad already includes high-profile Adidas athletes Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

Adidas are also long-term kit sponsors of Los Blancos.

It seems as though United fans have a wise business move from Adidas to thank for one of their most important players staying this season.

Will Adidas have the same stance on Paul Pogba’s future next summer though?