Tottenham Hotspur and PSG are reportedly interested in signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala who is also a Manchester United transfer target.

According to Manchester Evening News (via Calciomercato), the Red Devils will make an attempt to sign the Argentine international in January. However, Tottenham and PSG are also interested in signing him, as claimed by the Express.

Both Spurs and PSG were interested in Dybala during the summer. Tottenham failed to sign the 25-year-old due to issues regarding his transfer fee, image rights and agent’s wages according to Goal Italy. L’Equipe claimed some weeks back that PSG would sign Dybala provided Neymar left.

The report from Express claims that Pochettino wants his compatriot in North London and will try to do so in January. PSG want to take Dybala on loan for the remainder of this season before deciding whether to buy him once there’s a clear picture on Neymar’s future.

A report from Diario Gol earlier this week claimed that Juve were interested in signing Neymar and would offer PSG €140 million along with the Argentine international and Mario Mandzukic.

At this moment, a move away from Juventus might be best for Dybala since his future at the club is doubtful. he’d certainly fit well in the squads of Spurs or the Parisians.