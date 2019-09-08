Manchester City on alert for dream Lionel Messi transfer as contract situation comes to light

Lionel Messi’s contract situation at Barcelona has reportedly not gone unnoticed by Manchester City as they weigh up a dream transfer.

The Argentina international has a bizarre clause written into his Barcelona contract, which in theory allows him to leave the club on a free transfer to join whichever team he likes, according to Cadena Ser.

One condition of this, however, according to Cadena Ser, is that Messi has to inform Barcelona of his decision before May in any given season.

Diario Gol now report City would love to have a signing of Messi’s calibre in their squad, with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola arguably lacking one real focal point and superstar in his squad at the Etihad Stadium.

Still, it remains to be seen if Messi will indeed exercise his apparent right to walk out on Barcelona so easily, with the Catalan giants perhaps justifiably confident their loyal star player wouldn’t swap them for anyone else.

The 32-year-old could no doubt play for any team he wanted, but he’s been such a big part of Barcelona’s history, it would surely take something very special to persuade him to leave any time soon.