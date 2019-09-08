Manchester United could reportedly be fighting a losing battle to keep hold of goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spain international is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils and there’s seemingly no positive news on the horizon on that front.

This has already led to transfer rumours about De Gea’s next move, as well as his potential replacement at Old Trafford, with the Daily Express linking the 28-year-old with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, the Express also state Man Utd already have Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak on their radar as a potential replacement.

The Slovenia international has been linked with United before and could be one of the best possible replacements for De Gea as he’d arguably represent an upgrade right now anyway.

De Gea’s form has looked on the down-turn for some time now, while Oblak has put in some world class displays for Atletico.

It was previously claimed by ESPN that the 26-year-old with a £107million release clause was keen on a potential transfer to MUFC.

Another ESPN report also linked Oblak as one of a few candidates United had in mind to replace De Gea if he were to leave the club.