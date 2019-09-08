On-loan Chelsea man Danny Drinkwater is set for showdown talks with Burnley manager Sean Dyche regarding his future with the club following an altercation outside a nightclub that saw the Blues midfielder beaten up.

As per the Sun, Drinkwater was beaten up by a group of six individuals outside a nightclub in Manchester recently following an incident in which he attempted to ‘chat up’ the girl of a rival player.

And following this incident, Sky Sports have reported that the 29-year-old is going to hold talks with Dyche regarding his temporary future with Burnley.

Danny Drinkwater will meet with Sean Dyche on Monday morning to discuss his future, Sky Sports News has learned, after the on-loan Chelsea midfielder was attacked by a gang of men while drunk outside a Manchester nightclub. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 8, 2019

Drinkwater joined the Clarets on loan from Chelsea this summer, with the England international playing just once for his new club since then, with that sole appearance coming against Sunderland in the League Cup.

It’ll be interesting to see what’s made of this situation between Drinkwater and Dyche following these talks, and whether the pair thinks it’s best for the player to return to Chelsea, or stick it out at Turf Moor for the season.

The Sun had noted earlier this week that Drinkwater was facing a potential six weeks out after he picked up a ‘mystery’ injury, one that now looks to have been revealed if their recent reports regarding the player are to be believed.

Will Drinkwater end up staying at Burnley for the duration of his loan spell following this altercation? It looks like only time will tell…