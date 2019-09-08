Premier League legend pleads with Cristiano Ronaldo to leave his record alone

It’s sometimes easy to get caught up in the whole Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate and forget how incredible both players are. Cristiano Ronaldo already has so many different records, but one former Premier League great is hoping he won’t surpass him on one very special one.

Robbie Keane is currently the top scored in European Championship qualifiers with 23 goals. Ronaldo has 20 and in all likelyhood will break it. This hasn’t stopped Keane taking to social media to plead with Ronaldo to leave the record alone:

The thing is, Portugal play Lithuania on Tuesday night so you wouldn’t even put it past Ronaldo to wipe out Robbie Keane’s record by the end of the week.

The world legend does get used a bit too freely these days but i’m happy to use it when it comes to Robbie Keane. Of course he didn’t win the league, but he played for seven different Premier League teams while scoring 126 goals.

Realistically this will be a case of when and not if Ronaldo will break the record, he already has 89 international goals and seems to get more prolific as time goes on.

Portugal face Lithuania and Luxembourg in their next two games, so Keane should enjoy his record while it lasts.