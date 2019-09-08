Real Madrid transfer target Christian Eriksen would reportedly be happy to move to Barcelona in the near future, news which comes amid Los Blancos eyeing up a bargain swoop for the player in January.

A lot was made of Eriksen’s future with Spurs this summer, however ultimately, the Danish international ended up staying with the north London side come the end of the window.

However despite the transfer window slamming shut earlier this month, it seems as if the rumours surrounding Eriksen’s future in England are still rife.

As per Diario Gol, should Eriksen fail to pen a new deal with Spurs between now and January, the Dane will be able to open talks with foreign clubs at the turn of the year regarding a free transfer next summer, with Real said to be ready and waiting for this time in order to open negotiations with the player.

However, it seems like Los Blacos may face a battle in their race to sign Eriksen, as it’s also noted that the 27-year-old would be ‘happy’ to join Barcelona in the future, news that won’t be good for Real to hear at all.

If Barca felt the need to join Los Blancos in the race for Eriksen come January, Real would surely have a huge battle on their hands in the race to sign the former Ajax man, especially when you consider his thoughts regarding a move to the Nou Camp.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Eriksen regarding his future, however given this report, it seems like Real are eagerly awaiting the turn of the year in order to make their move for the midfielder…