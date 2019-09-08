Roy Keane tells Man United star to look at Raheem Sterling for inspiration

Roy Keane has never been short of an opinion so nobody can be too shocked to see him spouting off on a daily basis about various matters. He might have a point with this one as he talks about how Marcus Rashford can improve.

Rashford has been inconsistent so far this season and it’s starting to look like he can’t deal with the expectation of being Man United’s main striker this season.

According to Roy Keane and Lee Dixon, he should look across the city for some inspiration and the Manchester Evening News has reported on some of their comments.

Keane said: “We spoke about Rashford, Rashford, sometimes the best example for any player is one of their team-mates. Rashford can learn so much from Sterling, whether training with him or watching him at close quarters.”

Lee Dixon agreed and suggested it Sterling added an unpredictable nature to his game and that’s really helped him improve. Dixon added: “What he’s doing from a full-back’s point of view is that he used to be reasonably predictable, because he used to get the ball and try and cut inside. He can go both ways now and he also follows chances in and crosses in at the far post”

He does suffer from being versatile and it results in him being played on the left-wing at times. It looks like he wants to play through the centre but his goal scoring record isn’t actually that impressive.

He’s still young but he’s only reached 10 league goals once in his career and has 47 goals in 174 games for United.

Perhaps teams are starting to figure him out so if he’s able to add an extra level to his game it might help fool defenders and give him more time to create or finish chances.

Despite all this he is only 21 and still developing so he has plenty of time to improve his game and become one of the Premier League’s best strikers in the future.