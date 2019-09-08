Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is continuing to showcase his expert ability from the penalty spot with this stone-cold spot-kick for Italy vs Finland tonight.

In the 78th minute of this evening’s European Championships qualifier between Finland and Italy, the Azzuri were awarded a penalty after Inter Milan star Nicolo Barrela’s shot struck the arm of Finland defender Sauli Väisänen.

The decision to award a penalty seems controversial.

Nonetheless, Chelsea star Jorginho confidently stepped up to the spot and slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the midfielder’s spot-kick below, courtesy of beIN Sports and Rai 1HD:

The Italian-Brazilian’s penalty technique is amazing to watch, the ace takes a very pronounced stutter step – almost like a hop, before striking the ball.

See More: Here’s how Chelsea fans reacted to news that star left-back Emerson was injured during Italy’s game against Finland.

Jorginho seems to be benefitting from working under Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. The ace has looked comfortable in midfield so far this season.