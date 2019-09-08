Video: Fans celebrate Diego Maradona’s return to management by dancing in the streets with a chainsaw

If ever there was a former player who probably should have stayed away from management it’s Diego Maradona. He’s not had a great time of it yet he keeps coming back for more. He’s got a new job and the fans welcomed him in a strange yet befitting way.

The BBC confirmed yesterday that he had accepted the job to take charge of Argentine side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

So how did the fans welcome him? Of course by dancing in the streets with a live chainsaw:

Un hincha de Gimnasia salió a festejar lo de Maradona blandiendo una motosierra. pic.twitter.com/S8Vd4q3N9T — David Mosquera (@renaldinhos) September 7, 2019

To be fair to the fans they don’t seem overly phased by the guy wielding the live chainsaw and I’m sure it’s a welcoming gesture really.

Let’s just hope results improve under Maradona’s reign.